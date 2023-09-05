Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker teases colors for signature shoe Nike Book 1

Sep 5, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:05 pm

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

It was alluded to in March that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker would be the latest superstar in the NBA to get their own signature shoe and fans around the Valley are finally getting a first look.

Booker has teased the shoes throughout the Summer and dropped two videos on Sunday and Monday that dip into the making of his signature sneaker, the Nike Book 1.

Although the shoe has not been officially released, the two teasers that showed the “wear test” as well as a “color test.”

Booker liked comments on Instagram in the teaser video that read, “So basketball airforces,” and “Looks more of a skateboarding shoe than a basketball.”

“It’s like a skateboard shoe. That is what I was going for,” Booker said in the X video.

The wear test showcased an all-black sneaker with the Detroit Tigers’ “D” on the back of the heel as the guard was born in Michigan. It also had a clip of the Suns guard attending a concert from rapper Drake and his line in the song “Sicko Mode:” “See these shots that I took, wet like I’m Book.””

The color test also had the “D” logo on the black shoe but continued to show Booker playing in an all-orange sneaker for the rest of the video.

Clips included Kevin Durant and many of the Suns playing in Phoenix as well as at the USC and UCLA practice facilities. The guard posed for photo shoots in the orange sneakers rather than the black.

Booker joins Durant (Nike) as the second Sun on the roster to have their own signature shoe, while Bradley Beal (Jordan Brand) and Deandre Ayton (Puma) each have separate deals with brands.

The reported unreleased shoe was leaked in early July and have a tan Nike swoosh on top of the all black shoes and laces while the bottoms feature a more glossy black than the rest of the shoe. The reported orange shoe appears to have a different Nike swoosh and material than the the all-black sneaker.

According to Sneaker News, the Book 1 will be released this holiday season or in 2024 and will be available in black and orange.

