Since entering the league in 2015, Devin Booker’s been steadily climbing the ladder to superstardom.

In 2016, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. In 2017, he became the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game. Three All-Star appearances, an All-NBA First Team selection and an NBA Finals appearance later, he is definitely on the brink of superstardom.

What’s next?

Maybe an NBA championship with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon and company in the upcoming season.

But in NBA circles, kicks matter, and Booker is on the cusp of joining Durant, LeBron James, Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo with their own Nike signature shoes, the Book 1.

In teasing his upcoming Nike signature shoe on social media, he also took a bit of a swipe at Paul George, whose signature shoe apparently has been axed.

The slick video clip begins with Booker scrolling social media comments.

There is clearly a pause on one comment: “They got rid of the PG (Paul George) line for this??”

Booker and George have been feuding since 2021 and it hasn’t gotten better in 2023.

The teaser video is not just all trash talking. There are also some scenes of Booker sporting Book 1s at various pickup basketball spots as well as a shoutout from Drake.

According to Sneaker News, the Book 1 will be released this holiday season or in 2024 and will be available in black and orange.

Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 📖🏀 pic.twitter.com/XFhRsc8tUp — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) September 3, 2023

Follow @AZSports