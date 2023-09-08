Phoenix Suns release design of 2 new courts for 2023-24 season

The Phoenix Suns on Thursday provided a look at Footprint Center’s two new court designs for the 2023-24 season.

Our new home floor ☄️ The 2023-24 Phoenix Suns Core Court! pic.twitter.com/yB9nEnNjI0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 8, 2023

The core court features the traditional sunburst logo in the middle of the court, which is not a change from last season. The differences come with the features of more purple and black.

The paint, key or whatever you want to call the rectangle near the basket is now purple instead of orange, while the sidelines and baselines were changed from strictly purple to mostly black, with the center of the sidelines getting more and more purple the closer you get to center court through a gradient.

The Suns text on the baselines previously featured a sunburst, but now that is absent, with Phoenix text added above it.

The statement edition court is more of the same, with the noticeable difference being a “PHX” as the logo at center court.

Making a statement in the desert 🏜️ The 2023-24 Phoenix Suns Statement Edition Court! pic.twitter.com/SfR87ImJe0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 8, 2023

Fans will get their first look at the new courts, beginning in preseason play on Oct. 10 before the home opener on Oct. 28.

