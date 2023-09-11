TEMPE — There will be no competitive advantage this week for the Arizona Cardinals after head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday that Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback against the New York Giants in Week 2.

“I’m looking forward to this week with him going through a normal week of prep after one game is under his belt,” Gannon said while on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “Looking forward to seeing what he does next week.”

The decision comes after Dobbs completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 132 yards and zero touchdowns in a 20-16 season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders. He was also sacked three times.

The biggest issue in Dobbs’ Cardinals debut was his ball security, or lack thereof, losing two fumbles that the Commanders’ offense turned into points on ensuing drives.

But while Dobbs didn’t do the team any favors by the putting the ball on the ground twice, the offensive showing was far from just on him.

“It’s not just Josh, it’s the entire offense,” Gannon told Burns & Gambo. “I felt like we had too many negative yardage plays, whether that being from sacks, the run game, I think we got to clean those up, because we played that game mostly in third-and-long which is a hard way to go versus a good defense and a good rush.

“It just limits what you can do, so we want to stay ahead of the sticks a little bit better. But I thought the operation, being on the road Week 1 in a good environment, was pretty clean.”

