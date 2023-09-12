Alex Meruelo, the majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes, is looking to buy out the minority stake in the National Hockey League team held by Valley businessman Andrew Barroway.

A person close to the deal confirmed to the Phoenix Business Journal on Thursday that Meruelo is in the process of trying to buy back Barroway’s 5% interest in the team.

Barroway took over majority ownership of the Coyotes in December 2014 and held control through July 2019, when current owner Alex Meruelo acquired the controlling interest in the NHL franchise. At that time, Barroway retained the 5% minority interest.

Barroway is the managing partner of hedge-fund Merion Investment Management LP, which has offices in Scottsdale and New York.

