Arizona Coyotes owner wants to buy out minority shareholder Andrew Barroway

Sep 12, 2023, 11:06 AM

Andrew Barroway, Arizona Coyotes minority owner...

Andrew Barroway of the Arizona Coyotes attends the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY GREG BARR/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Alex Meruelo, the majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes, is looking to buy out the minority stake in the National Hockey League team held by Valley businessman Andrew Barroway.

A person close to the deal confirmed to the Phoenix Business Journal on Thursday that Meruelo is in the process of trying to buy back Barroway’s 5% interest in the team.

Barroway took over majority ownership of the Coyotes in December 2014 and held control through July 2019, when current owner Alex Meruelo acquired the controlling interest in the NHL franchise. At that time, Barroway retained the 5% minority interest.

Barroway is the managing partner of hedge-fund Merion Investment Management LP, which has offices in Scottsdale and New York.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read more on the Coyotes’ ownership at Phoenix Business Journal.

