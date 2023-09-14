The Arizona Coyotes signed 11 players to professional tryout agreements, the team announced on Wednesday. These deals give players the chance to spent training camp and preseason with a team to ty to earn a spot.

The list of players includes veteran forward Ryan Dzingel, who has 276 NHL games under his belt, including 26 with the Coyotes.

He spent part of the 2021-22 season in Arizona, scoring four goals with three assists before getting traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire Nick Ritchie. Dzingel produced a career high 56 points in 2018-19 but did not play in any NHL games last season.

Ollie Juolevi, a 25-year-old Finnish defenseman and 2016 No. 5 overall pick, also agreed with Arizona. He played 18 games in 2021-22.

Here are the 11 players:

– Peter DiLiberatore (D)

– Olli Juolevi (D)

– Austin Strand (D)

– Hunter Drew (F)

– Ryan Dzingel (F)

– Patrick Harper (F)

– Cameron Hebig (F)

– Micah Miller (F)

– Austin Poganski (F)

– Colin Theisen (F)

– Reece Vitelli (F)

Coyotes rookie camp started on Wednesday with the 2023 Rookie Faceoff starting Friday.

The Coyotes’ main group will take the ice for training camp on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, before playing the Kings on Sept. 22 in preseason play.

