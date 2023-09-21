Close
Arizona Coyotes extend partnership with Arizona Sports

Sep 21, 2023, 2:31 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Dec. 29, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

The Arizona Coyotes have announced a one-year partnership extension with Bonneville Phoenix to continue broadcasting games on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7, ArizonaSports.com and ESPN 620 AM.

The partnership will include a weekly front office show on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo featuring president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez and general manager Bill Armstrong, plus one more weekly segment on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke with head coach Andre Tourigny.

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Bonneville Phoenix and are thrilled to have Arizona Sports 98.7 and ESPN 620 broadcast all Coyotes games this season,” Gutierrez said in a statement. “There is a tremendous amount of excitement about our team, and we look forward to Arizona Sports 98.7, the Valley’s sports leader, providing our fans with outstanding Coyotes coverage all season long.”

Play-by-play voice Bob Heethuis returns for season No. 19 in the role while Olympic silver medalist Lyndsey Fry will join him for analysis. Arizona Sports’ Luke Lapinski will continue hosting pregame and postgame shows.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Arizona Coyotes and the Meruelo Group,” Bonneville Phoenix senior vice president and market manager Ryan Hatch said in a statement. “We look forward to an exciting season delivering Coyotes coverage on-air, online and on the Arizona Sports app.”

A full breakdown of the radio schedule will be posted on ArizonaCoyotes.com before the start of the regular season. Arizona’s preseason schedule starts on Friday and its final home preseason game on Oct. 7 will also be broadcasted on Arizona Sports.

The Coyotes’ regular season schedule kicks off on Oct. 13.

