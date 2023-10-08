Close
Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly doesn’t let offense overshadow him against Dodgers

Oct 7, 2023, 8:45 PM | Updated: 9:25 pm

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks off the field after the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Don’t let the offense steal all of the headlines.

Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno helped the Arizona Diamondbacks jump out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first, but don’t let that overshadow starting pitcher Merrill Kelly doing his part against the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The right-hander went 6.1 innings, no runs, three hits, two walks and five strikeouts on 89 pitches. He handed the bullpen a 10-run lead.

Arizona went on to win 11-2.

The D-backs pitcher had a great season — going 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP — but had historically struggled against the team’s NL West rival. In 16 starts, he was 0-11 with a 5.49 ERA.

But that was all prior to Saturday.

The righty’s fastball was hitting the mid-90’s and his changeup was dancing.

Kelly retired 11-straight batters between the bottom of the third and the first batter of the seventh. Following the walk to J.D. Martinez to lead off the seventh, he struck out Jason Heyward before being replaced by Joe Mantiply.

