The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are both listed among the preseason favorites to compete for the NBA championship, but in their preseason game Tuesday, the Suns’ Big 3 won’t be playing, according to the Suns.

No Devin Booker, Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal tonight for the Suns, per the team — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 10, 2023

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are not injured, just not playing. ArizonaSports.com’s Kellan Olson reported all three were seen getting in extra work after practice today.

The Nuggets are also expected to be missing some key pieces. Nuggets beat writer Harrison Wind reported Jamal Murray is questionable and Michael Porter Jr. is out.

Nuggets injury report tonight at Suns: – Jamal Murray questionable (right hamstring tightness)

– Christian Braun questionable (left calf contusion)

– Michael Porter Jr. out (left ankle sprain) — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) October 10, 2023

Players missing games in preseason does not impact the NBA’s new Player Participation Policy. In April, the league set an appearance minimum for players to be eligible for most major annual awards and honors, requiring them to play in at least 65 of the 82 regular-season games.

In September, the league instituted a scale of fines on teams that could exceed $1 million for repeat offenders.

While Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are subject to the regular-season rule, Kevin Durant is not. According to Sports Illustrated, stars who are 35 years old by opening night or have amassed 34,000 regular-season minutes or a combined 1,000 regular-season and playoff games are exempt.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Mike Conley are also eligible for exceptions.

