Coyotes shut out as they fall to Islanders in New York

Oct 17, 2023, 7:31 PM

Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders takes the second period shot against the Arizona Coyotes at UBS Arena on October 17, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Ilya Sorokin had 14 saves in his first shutout of the season. Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri each picked up an assist on the game’s only goal in the Islanders’ second straight win.

Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Arizona in its second straight loss. The Coyotes visit St. Louis on Thursday night and then play their home opener Saturday against Anaheim.

Barzal connected on a one-timer at 3:47 shortly after Coyotes forward Barret Hayton was penalized for slashing Simon Holmstrom, preventing a scoring opportunity for New York.

Sorokin signed a contract extension this summer after supplanting Semyon Varlamov as the Islanders’ starting goalie. The 28-year-old goaltender has three shutouts against the Coyotes and 17 overall for his career.

The Coyotes struggled to establish a presence in the offensive zone and only generated seven shots on goal through the first two periods.

The Coyotes visit the Blues in St. Louis on Thursday.

Coyotes shut out as they fall to Islanders in New York