Devin Booker left the Phoenix Suns’ second elimination game blowout loss in the conference semifinals without saying a word. At least to the media.

He went into the offseason without addressing what happened, both after the game and at exit interviews the next day, only posting a vague social media post “36 unbothered” afterward, two days following the firing of head coach Monty Williams. What was first speculated by fans as a reference to his and Kevin Durant’s added-up jersey numbers was later corrected by Booker: He was just cruising through 36 holes of golf.

Regardless, he unknowingly created a nickname for the Suns’ superstar duo in the process.

To keep us occupied until the Oct. 24 season opener against the Golden State Warriors, which is five days away from Thursday, Empire of the Suns podcast co-hosts Kellan Olson and Kevin Zimmerman will round out the last 12 key storylines for Phoenix’s 2023-24 season after being joined by Arizona Sports contributor Erik Ruby for the first 24.

Kevin Zimmerman: This possibly will be the last time before the season begins that I will bring up how strategically the Suns appear to have added to their rosters with spacing in mind.

Damion Lee and Yuta Watanabe were two of the most accurate corner-three specialists in the NBA last year. Being a stationary weakside spot-up guy obviously has become an important role in the NBA, and it’s only heightened in importance when the Suns will be forcing defenses to debate sending doubles to Durant in the high post or Booker or Beal in ball screens.

The floor is 50 feet wide, but the spacing extends vertically, too; maybe out to 40 feet with Eric Gordon with his base locking and loading. Vertical spacing has to do with transition play as well, an emphasis for Phoenix. What if Gordon or Grayson Allen are trailing? Even Jusuf Nurkic could fling a three in semi-transition.

Durant can copyright pull-up threes in transition. In his early days on Team USA, he made that his shot. Booker has made a point to work on the pull-up game in the preseason, a sign that he sees room for more aggression in those scenarios.

All that’s without getting to the rim-rolling on this team, which might end after backup big man Drew Eubanks. We’ll see if Nurkic is any better than Ayton in terms of rim gravity. He’s slower and not as great of a finisher (it’s true). Beal’s underrated driving notably helps here. The Suns should have ways to get creative in how they put pressure in the paint. But from the outside, they appear set.

Kellan Olson: What I’ll add is the Suns have the drivers to capitalize off all this room. Beal is much more of a slasher than you would think while Booker’s rim pressure will be at a new level this season, a part of his game continuing to get better. Durant’s not shooting at the rim much anymore but that’s OK since the likes of Allen and Gordon want to and Durant will still be able to get to his spots off it anyway.

Okogie and Watanabe are two-dribble guys, where they can make the right play off the bounce in one or two dribbles. We’ll see if some of the other wings are worth adding to this list as the season goes on. And that’s what is most important. Along with Nurkic’s decision-making, that’s eight guys who will prevent the gears of the offense from slowing down. They’ll keep ’em spinning. Things won’t stagnate when a few ball rotations are forced by really good defenses. That, right alongside the elite offensive ability of the Big 3, is what will make this a lethal scoring unit the most.

