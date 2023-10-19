The Phoenix Suns announced the dates for the inductions of Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire into the organization’s Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 season.

Marion will be inducted on Dec. 15 when the team takes on the New York Knicks, and Stoudemire will be inducted on March 2 when the Suns face the Houston Rockets.

In special postgame ceremonies, Marion and Stoudemire will be honored by Suns legends, former teammates and family to become the 16th and 17th Suns players inducted to the Ring of Honor. Marion’s (No. 31) and Stoudemire’s (No. 32) numbers will also be retired as part of his Ring of Honor induction.

Marion played 660 games in the Valley, averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 1,9 steals and 1.4 blocks from 1999-2008.

“To the fans, there’s no Matrix without you,” Marion said of his nickname. “I can’t wait to get back there (to Phoenix) and we all partake in me going up to the rafters. Thank you, it’s going to be a great night. I can’t wait.”

He ranks fifth in franchise history with 12,134 points, second in rebounds (6,616), second in steals (1,245) and third in blocks (894).

He twice earned All-NBA honors and was a four-time All-Star selection with the team. His 706 postseason rebounds is the most in Suns history.

Stoudemire played 516 games with the Suns, averaging 21.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks from 2002-2010.

He ranks seventh in franchise history with 11,035 points. The big man is third in rebounds (4,613) and fifth in blocks (722).

Stoudemire was named All-NBA four times, including to the All-NBA First Team in 2007-07. He was the 2002-03 NBA Rookie of the Year and a five-time All-Star selection with the Suns.

The reimagined Suns Ring of Honor will be unveiled in the team’s home opener on Oct. 28. The Suns open the regular season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 24.