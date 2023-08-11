The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that team legends Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire will see their name hoisted in the Ring of Honor this season.

Marion was drafted by Phoenix and played his rookie year during the 1999-2000 season and starred for the Suns for nine years. The Suns missed the playoffs only two times during “The Matrix’s” career, appearing in two conference finals in that time.

Marion found out he was being inducted into Phoenix’s Ring of Honor via a phone call from new owner Mat Ishbia. Marion’s reaction was the same as pretty much every Suns fan across the valley.

“What was the holdup,” Marion told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo.

“That is what I love about Mat. He said, ‘Listen Matrix, this should have been done with. We are correcting this right now.’ I respect that, he is a man of his word and making things happen in the Valley of the Sun.”

Ishbia has only been with the Suns for less than a year but is recognizing what makes Phoenix fans so proud of the team with the two inductions.

Additionally, Ishbia and the organization will redo the entire Ring of Honor to fit more names.

Marion was ultimately traded in the middle of 2008 in a trade with the Miami Heat that saw Shaquille O’Neal come to Arizona. Over the next 12 seasons after trading him, the Suns missed the playoffs 11 times.

The Matrix said he reflects on his time with Steve Nash and Stoudemire as it was painful they never won a championship, but very grateful for leaving his all on the court with the Suns.

Although Stoudemire and Marion will be inducted on separate nights, the forward said it is “awesome” to be announced with a former teammate.

“Amar’e had a great run in Phoenix,” Marion said.

“We set the tone and laid the foundation for a lot. It was a great run, I am truly happy for ‘Stat.'”