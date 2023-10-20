36 unbothered: Phoenix Suns preseason takeaways

Devin Booker left the Phoenix Suns’ second elimination game blowout loss in the conference semifinals without saying a word. At least to the media.

He went into the offseason without addressing what happened, both after the game and at exit interviews the next day, only posting a vague social media post “36 unbothered” afterward, two days following the firing of head coach Monty Williams. What was first speculated by fans as a reference to his and Kevin Durant’s added-up jersey numbers was later corrected by Booker: He was just cruising through 36 holes of golf.

Regardless, he unknowingly created a nickname for the Suns’ superstar duo in the process.

To keep us occupied until the Oct. 24 season opener against the Golden State Warriors, which is four days away from Friday, Empire of the Suns podcast co-hosts Kellan Olson and Kevin Zimmerman will round out the last 12 key storylines for Phoenix’s 2023-24 season after being joined by Arizona Sports contributor Erik Ruby for the first 24.

Kellan Olson: Most of my takeaways had less to do with the players fighting for minutes or roles and more to do with what all of it looked like when we saw it on the court.

The spacing is going to be glorious. This team has more slashing ability to apply rim pressure than anticipated. The amount of shooting that can be on the floor at once is preposterous.

Vogel has too many deserving options for the rotation. Okogie will likely put together an even better regular season than last year Gordon is really good at basketball. Allen started on an elite team last year for a reason. Like those two, Watanabe is not just a shooter and offers a lot. Eubanks was quietly the best center in Portland a handful of nights for a reason. Whoever gets to play after those guys better take advantage of it.

Booker is the “point guard.” He will be quite good at it. Beal’s going to at least put in the work defensively and may wind up being more solid than you’d think. Nurkic’s defensive fit may indeed be an issue once the real basketball starts in April, although he will provide more value on offense than we might have thought the day of the trade.

Why can’t this be Day 1!? Can’t wait for Tuesday.

Kevin Zimmerman: I learned there’s a lot to learn, especially regarding a wing group that, while there are options, has a lot to be sorted out.

Let’s start with what we know: Booker is taking the defensive identity of the team seriously, and the offense will be in a good spot whatever there’s left to figure out. Of guys we can put a checkmark next to in terms of being in the rotation, Nurkic, Gordon and Allen are there, though the two guards might have to compete for a limited number of minutes.

We know who Okogie is, and that might be enough to peg him as the fifth starter. Eubanks will get significant time at center, and Jordan Goodwin’s unique talents will help him contribute even if he can’t fit in the initial rotation. Watanabe will be utilized in spots but could start out in a big role if my view on the other wings is as unclear as it appears to be.

Nassir Little, Keita Bates-Diop and Chimezie Metu can still separate from one another. Metu showed a three-point shot in the preseason, but otherwise, the Suns still need a trusted jumbo wing and it’s unclear who that is at this point.

