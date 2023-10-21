The Arizona Diamondbacks were going to need their elite defense in Friday’s Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and early heroics from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. provided just that.

In the top of the second inning for a D-backs team using a bullpen game, right-hander Luis Frias was in after replacing left-hander Joe Mantiply. Frias was through his first two hitters before Phillies catcher J.T Realmuto hit a ball on a line to deep left field.

Gurriel needed every step to be perfect to properly track the ball and make a play on it. It was all there from him, and he leaped to prevent what was certainly extra-base hits, potentially even a home run.

Gurriel has been huge for Arizona at Chase Field in this series. He had a single, double and walk in the Game 3 win. His RBI double in the seventh tied the game before Ketel Marte’s walk-off act in the ninth.

The catch kept the game scoreless through one-and-a-half innings until Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI single in the bottom-half of the second gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead.

A great catch by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. keeps the game scoreless. D-backs now lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ufWI5QG4Ju — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 21, 2023

