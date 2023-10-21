Diamondbacks-Phillies NLCS Game 5 info

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play Game 5 of the National League Championship Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday before a sellout crowd at Chase Field. The first 40,000 fans through the gate will receive a D-backs Rally Towel.

Who is throwing out the first pitch at NLCS Game 5 tonight?

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, who holds a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold medals. An Arizona local, he is the founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation, dedicated to growing the sport of swimming and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Who is performing the national anthem at NLCS Game 5 tonight?

The national anthem will be performed by Officer Tyler Service with the Chandler Police Department. An officer for 13 years, Service has served as a school resource officer, on patrol with the community of Chandler and as Captain of the Chandler Police Honor Guard. Before becoming a police officer, Service was a professional stage actor.

What specialty food and beverage will be available at Chase Field tonight?

Chase Field Executive Chef Steve Tilder has developed some new items for the postseason including:

Surf and Turf Dog: A 1/2 lb., all beef frank, beer-battered shrimp, charred pineapple Pico, sweet and spicy Baja sauce, and cilantro. Available at Section 105, Big Dawgs.

“Wise Guy” Nachos: Corn tortilla chips, provolone cheese sauce, Italian fennel sausage, oven-dried tomato, pepperoncini, Castelvetrano and black olives, basil pesto crema, and Italian parsley. Available at Section 130, Taste of Chase.

Apple Pie Chimichanga: Caramel sauce, vanilla frozen yogurt, whipped cream, Crackerjacks, and fresh strawberries. Available at Section 123, Sweet Treats.

Snake Bite Margarita: A house-made tangy teal margarita mix and tequila with a teal sugar rim. Available at all concessions that sell liquor.

Grand Slam Glitterade: Watermelon lemonade, Absolut watermelon, and edible glitter. Available at all concessions that sell liquor.

Where can I park at Chase Field for NLCS Game 5?

To reserve parking before you go, visit dbacks.com/parking. The parking garages will not accept cash, so be sure to have a credit or debit card if not reserving in advance.

What channel is NLCS Game 5 on tonight?

All NLCS games will be broadcast on TBS.

How can I listen to the D-backs game on the radio?

Listen live to each NLCS game on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM.