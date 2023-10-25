It didn’t take the Phoenix Suns’ Josh Okogie long to pick up a fine in the 2023-24 NBA season.

The guard was fined $2,000 for flopping following an official league review for his actions during the waning minutes of the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Tuesday night.

The Suns were on a break around the 3:30 mark of the fourth quarter and Okogie was filling the middle of the court.

He took a light, two-handed shove from Warriors center Kevon Looney, who was coming down to play defense. Okogie fell to the ground.

A video of it can be found online. The Suns’ guard was the only player fined following opening night, according to the NBA league office.

Okogie was not disciplined in the game for the play but if he had been, Golden State would have been awarded a free throw. The in-game penalty is a rule new for this season.

Aside from the flop, Okogie had 17 points, five rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes of Phoenix’s 108-104 victory over the Warriors in San Francisco.

The updated in-game flopping penalty is in a one-year trial period.

