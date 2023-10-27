Cardinals’ Kyler Murray officially doubtful to play vs. Ravens
Oct 27, 2023, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Murray was taken off the injury report altogether ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, logging a full day of work on Wednesday before not carrying an injury designation Thursday and Friday.
The quarterback last week was listed as a limited participant throughout the week and was eventually ruled out for Arizona’s Week 7 matchup against Seattle.
Safety Jalen Thompson, a non-participant last week, remained limited with a hamstring injury on Friday and is listed as questionable along with wide receiver Greg Dortch (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).
Linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), defenisve lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) are ruled out for Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Full
|–
|–
|Doubtful
|Greg Dorth
|WR
|Ankle
|–
|–
|DNP
|Questionable
Baltimore Ravens
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|–
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kevon Seymour
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|–
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|–
|Limited
|Full
|–
|Odafe Oweh
|LB
|Ankle
|–
|Limited
|DNP
|Questionable