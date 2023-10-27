Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Murray was taken off the injury report altogether ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, logging a full day of work on Wednesday before not carrying an injury designation Thursday and Friday.

The quarterback last week was listed as a limited participant throughout the week and was eventually ruled out for Arizona’s Week 7 matchup against Seattle.

Safety Jalen Thompson, a non-participant last week, remained limited with a hamstring injury on Friday and is listed as questionable along with wide receiver Greg Dortch (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).

Linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), defenisve lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) are ruled out for Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Krys Barnes LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Kevin Strong DL Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck DNP DNP DNP Out Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable Zach Pascal WR Neck Limited Limited Full – Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full Full – Kyler Murray QB Knee Full – – Doubtful Greg Dorth WR Ankle – – DNP Questionable

Baltimore Ravens

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring DNP Limited Full Questionable Roquan Smith LB Shoulder DNP Full Full – Marcus Williams S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Kevon Seymour CB Ankle Limited Full Full – Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring Full Full Full Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder – Limited Full – Odafe Oweh LB Ankle – Limited DNP Questionable

