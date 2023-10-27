Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Oct 27, 2023, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Kyler Murray smiles...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals smiles before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Murray was taken off the injury report altogether ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, logging a full day of work on Wednesday before not carrying an injury designation Thursday and Friday.

The quarterback last week was listed as a limited participant throughout the week and was eventually ruled out for Arizona’s Week 7 matchup against Seattle.

Safety Jalen Thompson, a non-participant last week, remained limited with a hamstring injury on Friday and is listed as questionable along with wide receiver Greg Dortch (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).

Linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), defenisve lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) are ruled out for Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Krys Barnes LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Kevin Strong DL Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck DNP DNP DNP Out
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Zach Pascal WR Neck Limited Limited Full
Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full Full
Kyler Murray QB Knee Full Doubtful
Greg Dorth WR Ankle DNP Questionable

Baltimore Ravens

 

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring DNP Limited Full Questionable
Roquan Smith LB Shoulder DNP Full Full
Marcus Williams S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Kevon Seymour CB Ankle Limited Full Full
Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring Full Full Full Questionable
Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Limited Full
Odafe Oweh LB Ankle Limited DNP Questionable

