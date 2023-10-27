Close
Devin Booker out for Suns vs. Lakers, reportedly needs MRI on foot

Oct 26, 2023, 7:45 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Suns guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were both out for the team’s second game of the season on Thursday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

They were officially listed as doubtful on the initial injury report released Wednesday evening.

Booker, who scored 32 points in the team’s season-opening 108-104 win at Golden State on Tuesday, is experiencing left foot soreness.

TNT’s Jared Greenberg reported during the broadcast on Thursday that the injury for Booker occurred in that game after Booker was questionable for the season opener because of soreness in his left big toe. Greenberg noted Booker wants to play in the Suns’ home opener on Saturday but will need to get the right results on a MRI before playing, and that he could be out until the game after that on Tuesday.

