Suns guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were both out for the team’s second game of the season on Thursday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

They were officially listed as doubtful on the initial injury report released Wednesday evening.

Booker, who scored 32 points in the team’s season-opening 108-104 win at Golden State on Tuesday, is experiencing left foot soreness.

TNT’s Jared Greenberg reported during the broadcast on Thursday that the injury for Booker occurred in that game after Booker was questionable for the season opener because of soreness in his left big toe. Greenberg noted Booker wants to play in the Suns’ home opener on Saturday but will need to get the right results on a MRI before playing, and that he could be out until the game after that on Tuesday.

Beal, who missed the season opener, is dealing with lower back tightness.

Reserve guard Grayson Allen started in Beal’s place on Tuesday and did not score in nearly 21 minutes, missing six shots (five threes). Phoenix started Allen and Eric Gordon in the place of Beal and Booker on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were without forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino against the Suns on Thursday, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Both players missed Los Angeles’ opener on Tuesday, a 119-107 loss to Denver.

