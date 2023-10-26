The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Bobby Price to the 53-man roster from their own practice squad on Thursday.

The team then filled the open practice squad spot by re-signing another corner, Quavian White.

Price has appeared on special teams in the last two games for Arizona. The 25-year-old has 24 games of NFL experience with two starts for the Detroit Lions in 2021.

The Cardinals have mixed up their defensive backfield of late, benching and then releasing safety K’Von Wallace — the Tennessee Titans claimed him via waivers — and benching rookie sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark in favor of undrafted rookie Starling Thomas.

Marco Wilson and Thomas received 100% of the defensive snaps in Week 7, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, while rookie fourth-round pick Garrett Williams jumped into a slot corner role in his first game back from ACL recovery. Clark did not play but was active.

Arizona’s back end saw the return of Budda Baker from a hamstring issue against the Seahawks, while the injury report for Wednesday heading into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens saw safety Jalen Thompson and corner Antonio Hamilton get upgraded to limited participants in practice.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By