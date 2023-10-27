Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went from being listed with a limited designation on last week’s official injury report to a full-go on Wednesday. And then on Thursday, he was unlisted despite being in a three-week window to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

While multiple reports indicate Murray technically does not need to be listed at all, he does either need to be listed Friday to remain on the PUP or be activated.

So posed with the question about Murray’s status on Friday before practice, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon kept it short and direct.

“He’s fully healthy,” Gannon said, adding he wasn’t not listing Murray for gamesmanship purposes. “Just the truth … on the injury report.”

So let’s get to the direct question: Will Murray be activated for a game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at home?

“We’ll see,” Gannon said.

Maybe there’s more evaluation to be had, though Arizona must make moves Saturday to set up the Sunday gameday roster.

Gannon was asked if the Cardinals still need to see something from Murray during Friday’s yet-to-be-had practice and then Saturday morning to feel good about rolling the quarterback out there coming off his December ACL injury.

Gannon just said the next two days were “important” in determining the next steps about a possible return.

The head coach didn’t indicate any red flags about the mental recovery of Murray and did give a brief scouting report of what he’s seen from the quarterback this week.

“Ball jumps off of his hand. He’s explosive getting out of the pocket, he’s accurate, got good command of the offense right now,” Gannon said. “He threads the needle pretty well on certain throws.”

That’s all the update there is — at least until the Friday injury report drops Friday afternoon.

