Adolis Garcia breaks RBI record to walk off World Series’ Game 1 vs. D-backs

Oct 27, 2023, 5:37 PM | Updated: 9:23 pm

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a single in the first inning again...

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a single in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia tied the MLB record for RBIs in a postseason in his first plate appearance of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and 10 innings later, he broke it.

After D-backs reliever Paul Sewald blew a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, Garcia came up to the plate in the 11th with one out and no one on. He smashed a low sinker from Miguel Castro over the opposite field wall in right for the walk-off home run.

It was RBI No. 22 for Garcia, breaking the all-time record held by the St. Louis Cardinals’ David Freese when he had 21 in 2011.

At the start of the game, Garcia’s single off D-backs starter Zac Gallen made it 21 for this playoff run and gave the Rangers an early 2-0 lead through one inning of Game 1 on Friday.

Garcia had 16 RBIs in the American League Championship Series, setting the record for the most in a single playoff series. He was the MVP of the ALCS and is the betting favorite to snag it for the World Series as well.

Rangers rookie Evan Carter scored on the play, and in the previous at-bat, he smashed an RBI double to right-center field to open the scoring in the World Series.

Gallen has struggled with pitch location in October, serving up too many good offerings to great hitters, and has been punished all postseason. That 2-2 four-seam fastball was once again over the middle of the plate.

He exited with three earned runs in five innings and the bullpen held the score at 5-3 D-backs through three innings of scoreless work before Sewald’s implosion in the ninth when Corey Seager hit a no-doubter two-run homer off him.

