Devin Booker will play for Suns vs. Spurs, Bradley Beal remains out

Nov 2, 2023, 5:49 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will make his return on Thursday vs. Spurs after not playing since the season opener, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Booker had been listed as doubtful before those previous games before getting upgraded to a questionable designation prior to Thursday.

Head coach Frank Vogel had not been willing to share a timeline for Booker’s return, only saying that both Booker and Bradley Beal (low back spasms), who remains out, were putting in the work to get back.

Beal will miss his fifth straight game, having yet to play this regular season.

Phoenix is off to a 2-2 start this season and could easily be 4-0 had it not been for rough fourth quarters against the Los Angeles Lakers and Spurs. Without Booker and Beal, Phoenix has started Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon. Both have played well recently, with Gordon averaging 16.5 points per game and Allen posting 10.5.

Allen got the starting nod in place of Beal, as he did in the regular season. Gordon goes back to the bench with Booker’s return.

