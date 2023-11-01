Close
NBA last 2 minute report rules Kevin Durant turnover vs. Spurs was correct non-call

Nov 1, 2023, 3:47 PM

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs battle for a loose ball during the first quarter of an NBA game at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

The NBA’s last two minute report for Tuesday’s game said that the San Antonio Spurs did not foul Phoenix forward Kevin Durant on their go-ahead possession with three seconds left and the Suns leading by a point.

Durant, who took an inbounds pass, was trapped in the corner by Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones, the latter of whom appeared to swipe Durant across the face.

“Jones (SAS) jumps as Durant (PHX) turns and steps, resulting in incidental body contact,” the official last two minute report reads. “Jones then reaches for the ball when Durant brings it above his head, resulting in marginal contact, and Johnson (SAS) cleanly strips the ball.”

No whistle was blown, Johnson took the ball from Durant and through Josh Okogie’s contest finished at the rim to go ahead 115-114, leaving 1.2 seconds on the clock. That final score of the game was also deemed a correct call as Okogie maintained verticality.

TNT’s cameras caught Durant on the bench with a cut on his face following the play.

The Suns, who did not call a timeout to advance the ball to halfcourt before the inbound, called timeout from there.

They got Durant a tough fadeaway that missed, finalizing the loss.

After the game, Suns head coach Frank Vogel said he saw Durant get fouled on the arm.

“They fouled him,” Suns head coach Frank Vogel said. “The refs didn’t call it. They whacked him on the arm before the ball gets ripped out of his hands.”

Durant took blame for not holding onto the ball.

Phoenix made mistakes to get to that point, with a one-point game late. They blew a 20-point lead and didn’t box out rookie Victor Wembanyama on a putback make that led to the inbound play where Durant turned it over.

