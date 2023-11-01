Close
Suns superstar Kevin Durant becomes NBA’s 4th fastest player to 27K points

Oct 31, 2023, 10:40 PM

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates a made basket during the first quarter of an NBA ga...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates a made basket during the first quarter of an NBA game at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant joined elite company with his last basket of the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

With his 25th point of the game (the two-pointer put him at 26), Durant became the fourth fastest player in NBA history to score 27,000 points at 990 games.

He joined three Hall of Famers: Wilt Chamberlain (780 games), Michael Jordan (852) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (965).

He is also in 12th place all-time, with Hall of Famers Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone in his eyesight for the coming games.

Unfortunately for Durant and the Suns, his last bucket did not come on his last shot of the game, as his final attempt rimmed out and Phoenix fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-114.

The Suns were playing without Bradley Beal, who has yet to suit up in the regular season, and Devin Booker, who has only played opening night against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

However, in an interview with TNT, Booker said he’ll be back “pretty soon.”

The Suns are 2-2 on the season.

