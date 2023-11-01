Close
Suns’ Devin Booker says he’ll be back from ankle injury ‘pretty soon’

Oct 31, 2023, 9:45 PM | Updated: Nov 1, 2023, 7:56 am

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game a...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on October 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker told TNT’s Brian Anderson and Reggie Miller on Tuesday that he’ll be back from an ankle injury “pretty soon.”

“When you’re not playing you have more boxes to check than when you are, so just taking it day-by-day and haven’t checked all those boxes yet but it’s coming soon,” Booker added.

Booker, who scored 32 points in Phoenix’s season-opening 108-104 win at Golden State last week, is experiencing a left ankle injury and hasn’t played since.

The three-time All Star, who turned 27 Monday, has missed his team’s last three games, including Tuesday night’s 115-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Footprint Center.

Booker was seen in the Suns’ practice facility Tuesday doing shooting drills while jumping and landing on his ankle.

This comes after Suns coach Frank Vogel said before Tuesday’s game there was “no real timetable” for Booker or guard Bradley Beal to return from injury. Beal is dealing with back spasms after having lower back tightness.

Following Tuesday’s loss, the Suns will face the Spurs again at Footprint Center on Thursday before beginning a three-game road trip Saturday.

