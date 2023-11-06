Close
Arizona Rattlers announce move to Desert Diamond Arena, leaving downtown Phoenix

Nov 6, 2023, 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:05 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Rattlers’ three-decade run playing in downtown Phoenix will end in 2024, with the team announcing Monday it will move from Footprint Center to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

We’re thrilled to build this new relationship and for the move to Glendale,” owner Ron Shurts said in a statement. “It’s going to be a great venue for us, and our fans love it out there. The Westgate district is incredible and the west side of town is now officially the Football Capital of Arizona.

“We’re proud to be front and center of Desert Diamond Arena and look forward to growing that relationship. Their staff has been tremendous to work with and we are excited for this new opportunity.” 

Desert Diamond Arena, located at Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue, housed the Arizona Coyotes from its opening in 2003 through 2022. It is operated by ASM Global and is next to the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment district.

Shurts in a video thanked the Phoenix Suns for their partnership through the years.

The move to the West Valley, Shurts said, could add a new base of fans who are less willing to travel downtown. It also could present more partnership opportunities with the Arizona Cardinals. He said the Rattlers’ facilities could move from the East Valley to the West Valley along with the change in their home venue.

The Rattlers have already played in their new Glendale arena several times due to scheduling conflicts at the team’s downtown arena. The venue even hosted the Arena Bowl in 2016, a loss for the Rattlers.

Since the Rattlers’ debut in 1992, they have won six arena football championships: five in the Arena Football League and one in the Indoor Football League.

