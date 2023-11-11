Close
Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in El Valle ’57 Chevy Bel Air

Nov 10, 2023, 9:51 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm

(X screenshot/@Suns)...

(X screenshot/@Suns)

(X screenshot/@Suns)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


New jerseys, new court, new whip.

Before the Phoenix Suns debuted their “El Valle” City Edition uniforms on a purple court for the in-season tournament, star guard Devin Booker rolled up to Footprint Center in style on Friday.

He pulled up in a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air decked out with a purple El Valle paintjob and sunset-style maiz and cempasuchil pinstriping.


Booker has showed off an impressive collection of vintage cars, but the Suns-themed low rider stands out. The Suns used the car in a photoshoot to promote the El Valle uniforms.

The car was designed Efrain “Bugs” Gonzales and handpicked by Bookers, according to NBA.com.

The jerseys pay tribute to Phoenix’s Chicano fanbase and low rider culture, with the side panels and shorts designed to appreciate the classic rides.

