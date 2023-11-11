Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James left the game but later returned after injuring his leg on a spin move in the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

James, who scored five points in his first shift, limped in pain at the 4:22 mark of the first quarter before taking free throws after his move earned him two foul shots. He received treatment on the bench after he was removed at the next dead ball.

He never went to the locker room.

James returned to start the second quarter.

His return was likely a sigh of relief for the Lakers, who had roster issues with Anthony Davis banged up coming into the game. Davis started, but guard Austin Reaves moved to the bench for the first time this year in the ninth game of the season.

James played 36 minutes and scored 32 points in a 122-119 win over Phoenix.

