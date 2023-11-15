Close
Devin Booker says he will return vs. Timberwolves in expected debut of Suns’ Big 3

Nov 14, 2023, 5:43 PM | Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:27 am

Devin Booker looks on...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 02, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 132-121. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker said at shootaround that he will return Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the past five games due to a calf strain.

“Feels good,” he said. “Ready to go.”

Booker added he’s on a minute restriction but he hasn’t discussed specifics with his coaches and training staff.

Bradley Beal (back) and Eric Gordon (shoulder) are listed as probable to play. Beal pushed through back tightness in Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Wednesday could mark the first time Phoenix’s Big 3 with Kevin Durant plays together with the team entering the day 4-6.

“I took my time with this one,” Booker said at shootaround. “I was coming back if we were on a win streak or a losing streak right now. It’s a long season, not going to overreact. … We’re at full strength now.”

Durant has been the mainstay in the lineup for the Suns, playing all 10 games and averaging 30 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per outing.

Beal, whom the team acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Washington Wizards, has appeared in three games. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists but shooting 39% as he works through his back issue.

“We just have to get out there and test the waters,” Booker said.

The Timberwolves game would be Booker’s first appearance since a Nov. 2 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home.

In two games through Phoenix’s 4-6 start to this season, Booker is averaging 31.5 points per contest.

He led the Suns to an opening-night win against Stephen Curry, former Sun Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors 108-104, scoring 32 in 37 minutes. However, he’d go on to miss three games after that showdown until the Spurs game. That night, he played 35 minutes, scoring 31, dishing 13 assists and pulling down nine rebounds.

Booker has been listed with toe and ankle injuries this season before the calf issue.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon is also probable to play (left shoulder) against Minnesota. The Timberwolves have a back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday, so they won’t release an injury report for the Suns game until after their first tilt against the Warriors.

Tune to Arizona Sports for the Suns’ expected debut of the trio against the Timberwolves with tipoff at 7 p.m.

