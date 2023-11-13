Close
Nov 12, 2023, 7:27 PM | Updated: 7:29 pm

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Grayson Allen is showing he’s got some ups.

The Phoenix Suns guard walked the ball up court against 20-year-old guard Cason Wallace of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He crossed the timeline dribbling with his left and got a step on Wallace before he accelerated at the 3-point line. At that point, he elevated, switched hands and dunked over the Kentucky product.

Allen had five points at the half, including going 1-for-1 from deep.

The Suns outscored the Thunder 30-25 in the second quarter to lead 59-54 at the half. Bradley Beal led the way for Phoenix at the intermission with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Kevin Durant had 11 while Josh Okogie had eight without making a basket — he was 8-for-8 from the line.

Jalen Williams had a game-high 15 points at the half on 6-for-9 shooting while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 for Oklahoma City.

Both teams hit four 3-pointers at the half.

The Suns are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in their first NBA In-Season Tournament game.

