Suns’ Bradley Beal downgraded to out vs. Timberwolves, Big 3 debut postponed

Nov 15, 2023, 6:33 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Bradley Beal...

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns ruled guard Bradley Beal (back) out for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center after he was previously listed as probable to play.

His absence will postpone the debut of Phoenix’s Big 3 at least another game, as Devin Booker will return on Wednesday after missing five contests with a calf issue.

Kevin Durant has played every game this season, three with Beal and two with Booker but none with the trio together.

Beal missed the first seven games of the regular season after coming over in an offseason trade with the Washington Wizards. After Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he played 30.5 minutes, he said his back was tight and affected him. Beal scored 17.3 points per game in his three appearances this season on 39% shooting.

Booker is back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 2 when he dropped 31 points with 13 assists against the San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix’s next shot at getting the three together on the court will be Friday at the Utah Jazz for an in-season tournament game.

The Suns went with a starting lineup of Booker, Durant, Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday.

The opening tip for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota is set for 7 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Suns’ Bradley Beal downgraded to out vs. Timberwolves, Big 3 debut postponed