PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Devin Booker does it all in return, a win over Timberwolves

Nov 15, 2023, 7:53 PM | Updated: 9:44 pm

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Suns star Devin Booker scored at all three levels in his return to game action Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center, a 133-115 Phoenix victory.

Booker, who missed Phoenix’s last five games with a calf strain, dropped nine points on 4-for-4 shooting in five minutes before checking out in the first quarter.

He scored or assisted on all 14 Suns points to start the game, setting up a Grayson Allen 3 before leaning into a 3-pointer of his own a minute later.

Booker beat Timberwolves seven-footer Rudy Gobert to the cup for a driving layup off a handoff and screen by Suns big Jusuf Nurkic.

He missed three shots after coming off the bench late in the period but drew a Karl-Anthony Towns foul with two seconds remaining and hit the free throws.

Booker scored 11 points with two assists and two rebounds in eight minutes during the opening 12. He quickly got up to 15 points with a pair of buckets early in the second period, and the offense flowed with him leading the charge with open shooters.

The Suns led Minnesota 35-29 through a quarter without Bradley Beal, who was ruled out before the opening tip (back). Phoenix increased its lead to 76-54 at halftime, and Booker took 18 points and four assists into the break.

Booker finished the game with 31 points on 22 shots in 26 minutes, as he has scored at least 31 points in all three games he’s played this season. He also added five assists.

While the Suns’ Big 3 didn’t debut with Beal on the bench, Kevin Durant added 31 points of his own in a dominant performance by the duo.

Durant recorded six assists and six rebounds while hitting 11 of 15 shots from the field. He has scored 30 points in four of his last six games.

Phoenix set a season high for points scored, beating 126.

Suns’ Devin Booker does it all in return, a win over Timberwolves