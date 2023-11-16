Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Drew Eubanks throws down monster jam on Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns

Nov 15, 2023, 8:34 PM

Drew Eubanks...

Drew Eubanks #14 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks threw down an early dunk of the year contender over Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in Wednesday’s matchup at Footprint Center.

Eubanks rolled to the rim after a screen with Towns coming over from the corner to help. Eubanks took off from outside the restricted area and threw it down with his right hand over the leaping Towns. The jam gave the Suns a 21-point lead, and they went into halftime ahead 76-54.

RELATED STORIES

To add insult to injury, Wednesday was Towns’ 28th birthday.

Eubanks had himself a half, scoring 13 points on eight shots in 12 minutes. He hit his first 3-pointer as a member of the Suns.

The Suns won the battle at the rim early, as Kevin Durant, who assisted Eubanks’ dunk, blocked Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert at the cup earlier in the half. Gobert went up with two hands, and Durant knocked it away with his right hand.

Durant had himself a strong two-handed jam with the foul with four minutes left in the second quarter.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker does little of everything early in return vs. Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker scored at all three levels early in his return Wednesday against the Timberwolves at Footprint Center. 

42 minutes ago

Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Bradley Beal downgraded to out vs. Timberwolves, Big 3 debut postponed

The Suns ruled Bradley Beal out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves after he was previously listed probable to play. 

2 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: The biggest questions surrounding Devin Booker;s return for Phoenix, Suns’ Big 3

Devin Booker is expected to return to the Suns lineup Wednesday night when Phoenix host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dave Burns and John Gambadoro ponder the biggest questions surrounding the star guard’s return. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Fans hopeful tonight is just the beginning for the Phoenix Suns’ Big 3

Bickley Blast: Fans hopeful tonight is just the beginning for the Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 Video: Felisa Cárdenas, Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA Arizona Sports has the permission and the rights to shoot video from the NBA and the Phoenix Suns.

12 hours ago

Devin Booker looks on...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker says he will return vs. Timberwolves in expected debut of Suns’ Big 3

Suns guard Devin Booker will return Wednesday against the Timberwolves after missing the past five games due to a calf strain.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What a Devin Booker return could mean for the Suns

What a Devin Booker return could mean for the Suns. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ […]

1 day ago

Suns’ Drew Eubanks throws down monster jam on Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns