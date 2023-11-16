Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks threw down an early dunk of the year contender over Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns in Wednesday’s matchup at Footprint Center.

Eubanks rolled to the rim after a screen with Towns coming over from the corner to help. Eubanks took off from outside the restricted area and threw it down with his right hand over the leaping Towns. The jam gave the Suns a 21-point lead, and they went into halftime ahead 76-54.

DREW EUBANKS. OH MY GOODNESS 😳 pic.twitter.com/RBOelL8Lcu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 16, 2023

To add insult to injury, Wednesday was Towns’ 28th birthday.

Eubanks had himself a half, scoring 13 points on eight shots in 12 minutes. He hit his first 3-pointer as a member of the Suns.

The Suns won the battle at the rim early, as Kevin Durant, who assisted Eubanks’ dunk, blocked Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert at the cup earlier in the half. Gobert went up with two hands, and Durant knocked it away with his right hand.

Rudy Gobert tried to put Kevin Durant on a poster. Rudy Gobert failed. pic.twitter.com/qumxykKB0K — Zona (@AZSportsZone) November 16, 2023

Durant had himself a strong two-handed jam with the foul with four minutes left in the second quarter.

