The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday they are changing channels for the second time in less than two months.

The Coyotes said beginning with a Monday game against the Los Angeles Kings that they will broadcast over the air on channel 61, DirecTV 61 and Cox channel 95.

Before the season began on Oct. 5, the team announced a new deal with Scripps Sports after leaving Bally Sports Arizona that would put them on a secondary over-the-air broadcast channel, 15.2. They have broadcasted 17 games on 15.2 before the midseason switch.

What channel are the Arizona Coyotes on TV?

The Coyotes will transition from 15.2 to 61 with simulcasts next Monday as Arizona faces Los Angeles and then again for a Wednesday meeting with the St. Louis Blues before fully moving to Channel 61 over the air.

Games will air on channel 61 for 64 of the 65 games left this season.

“We are so excited to be able to reach more fans than ever before. This is a continued step in the direction of super-serving Coyotes hockey here in the desert, the best fans in the world,” said Coyotes chairman and governor Alex Meruelo in a release. “We couldn’t be happier to be working together with a great partner like Scripps Sports and continue showing our commitment to make hockey thrive in the desert.”

Arizona also announced a monthly Coyotes Insider show on channel 61, starting this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on ABC15 Arizona and again on Sunday at the same time on channel 61.

Here’s where Arizona Coyotes games can be found on TV for cable customers outside the Phoenix area: American Entertainment in Flagstaff (Ch. 4), Optimum in Flagstaff (6), Optimum in Bullhead City/Lake Havasu (6), Orbitel in Maricopa (11), Mediacom in Pinal County (13), Sparklight in Prescott (61), Optimum in Sedona (6) and Sparklight in Show Low/Winslow (61).

