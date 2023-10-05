The Arizona Coyotes will no longer broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona and follow the Phoenix Suns to the airwaves after reaching a deal with Scripps Sports, which owns ABC15.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scripps Sports and provide free Coyotes games to our fans,” Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said in a release. “This is a major win for us to be able to increase our reach and continue to grow the great game of hockey in the desert. We are committed to winning, committed to the Valley, and committed to doing what’s best for our incredibly loyal and passionate fanbase.”

On Wednesday, Diamond Sports, which owns Bally Sports Arizona, requested in the Southern Texas Bankruptcy Court that its current television contract with the Coyotes be rejected.

Now, 81 of Arizona’s 82 regular season games will air on 15.2. A Dec. 21 game at San Jose will air only on ESPN+.

They will also air on channel 95 on COX in the Phoenix area.

The games will be broadcast over the air on KGUN 9.2 in Tucson as well.

The Coyotes and Scripps plan to also offer fans a streaming option with details to be announced at a later date.

“This is an innovative collaboration that will ensure that all our great fans can watch Coyotes hockey on television for free and allows us to better connect with our incredible fans and fans-in-waiting,” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement.

The team will continue producing the games with play-by-play man Matt McConnell, analyst Tyson Nash and hosts Todd Walsh and Jody Jackson.

The Coyotes were the lone Valley pro sports team still affiliated with Bally Sports Arizona. The Suns, Mercury and Diamondbacks all cut ties with the cable station earlier this year.

The Suns and Mercury have joined Gray Television and will be broadcast on the local AZ Family channels. Control of the D-backs’ television broadcast switched midseason to MLB control and moved to Yurview locally.

The NHL season for the Coyotes begins on Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils.

