Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Coyotes to air on Scripps after TV move from Bally Sports

Oct 5, 2023, 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:21 pm

Sean Durzi, Arizona Coyotes...

Sean Durzi #50 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck during the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

(Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Coyotes will no longer broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona and follow the Phoenix Suns to the airwaves after reaching a deal with Scripps Sports, which owns ABC15.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scripps Sports and provide free Coyotes games to our fans,” Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said in a release. “This is a major win for us to be able to increase our reach and continue to grow the great game of hockey in the desert. We are committed to winning, committed to the Valley, and committed to doing what’s best for our incredibly loyal and passionate fanbase.”

On Wednesday, Diamond Sports, which owns Bally Sports Arizona, requested in the Southern Texas Bankruptcy Court that its current television contract with the Coyotes be rejected.

RELATED STORIES

Now, 81 of Arizona’s 82 regular season games will air on 15.2. A Dec. 21 game at San Jose will air only on ESPN+.

They will also air on channel 95 on COX in the Phoenix area. 

The games will be broadcast over the air on KGUN 9.2 in Tucson as well.

The Coyotes and Scripps plan to also offer fans a streaming option with details to be announced at a later date.

“This is an innovative collaboration that will ensure that all our great fans can watch Coyotes hockey on television for free and allows us to better connect with our incredible fans and fans-in-waiting,” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement.

The team will continue producing the games with play-by-play man Matt McConnell, analyst Tyson Nash and hosts Todd Walsh and Jody Jackson.

The Coyotes were the lone Valley pro sports team still affiliated with Bally Sports Arizona. The Suns, Mercury and Diamondbacks all cut ties with the cable station earlier this year.

The Suns and Mercury have joined Gray Television and will be broadcast on the local AZ Family channels. Control of the D-backs’ television broadcast switched midseason to MLB control and moved to Yurview locally.

The NHL season for the Coyotes begins on Oct. 13 at the New Jersey Devils.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen...

Wills Rice

D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno to play in Game 1 of NLDS vs. Dodgers

The D-backs will have Gabriel Moreno behind the plate for Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported.

1 hour ago

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during ...

Wills Rice

Cardinals sign veteran RB Damien Williams to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday the team has signed veteran running back Damien Williams to the practice squad.

1 hour ago

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning of a baseball g...

Wills Rice

Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw to start Game 1 vs. D-backs in NLDS

The Dodgers announced that lefty Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 of the NLDS against Diamondbacks starter righty Merrill Kelly.

3 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: The Arizona Diamondbacks are dangerous

Bickley Blast: The Arizona Diamondbacks are dangerous. Video: Felisa Cárdenas, Alex Weiner and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ ARIZONA […]

4 hours ago

Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Jose Herrera #11 after defeating the Mi...

David Veenstra

Full schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS

The Arizona Diamondbacks will square off at 6:20 p.m. in their first game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in the NLDS.

5 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks sweep Brewers with back-to-back comeback victories, get Dodgers in NLDS

The Diamondbacks completed a wild card series sweep against the Brewers after another comeback victory on Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes to air on Scripps after TV move from Bally Sports