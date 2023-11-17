Close
Suns rule Bradley Beal doubtful for Friday game at Jazz, Devin Booker probable

Nov 16, 2023, 6:09 PM | Updated: 6:12 pm

Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on November 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns listed guard Bradley Beal doubtful (lower back spasms) to participate in Friday’s in-season tournament game at the Utah Jazz.

Devin Booker was given the probable designation (right calf strain) after returning from a five-game absence on Wednesday and scoring 31 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Backup big man Drew Eubanks was also listed as probable (lower back tightness) after contributing 13 points off the bench.

Beal missed the first seven games of the season and made his Suns debut last week at the Chicago Bulls. He played three games and was probable to take the floor with Booker for the first time in the regular season against the Timberwolves, but the Suns ruled him out shortly before the opening tip.

Head coach Frank Vogel said Beal woke up with residual tightness that did not loosen up before the game.

Beal’s status delayed the debut of Phoenix’s trio with Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant. Booker and Durant combined for 62 points in a 133-115 victory over Minnesota.

The Jazz, meanwhile, listed starting center Walker Kessler out with a sprained left elbow. He missed the last three games, and Utah has gone smaller with its starting lineup in his absence. The Jazz started forwards John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji in the frontcourt for Tuesday’s 115-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns face the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday, as well.

Suns rule Bradley Beal doubtful for Friday game at Jazz, Devin Booker probable