Coyotes hold on to beat Blue Jackets, Logan Cooley scores go-ahead goal

Nov 16, 2023, 7:55 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm

Barrett Hayton...

Barrett Hayton #29 of the Arizona Coyotes is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on November 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS (AP) — Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored 28 seconds apart in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night.

The victory was the second road win in three games for the Coyotes, who extended the Blue Jackets’ losing streak to seven games.

Barrett Hayton also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram stopped 39 shots to remain undefeated against Columbus in three games. The Coyotes picked up points for the third straight game.

“That was a good, resilient game for us,” Arizona coach André Tourigny said. “Obviously, it was not a Picasso that we played, but at the end of the day we have to be at happy about the result.”

Damon Severson scored twice and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 29 for the Blue Jackets, who have lost three in a row at home and fell for the sixth straight game after holding a lead.

After a scoreless first period, Severson gave Columbus the lead at 1:44 of the second with a shot from the right circle for his second goal of the season. The secondary assistant by Ivan Provorov was his 10th and made him the team’s point leader.

Hayton pulled the Coyotes even with a shot from his knees just in front of the net that slid to the left of Merzlikins at 6:19. It was Hayton’s fourth point in five games.

The score remained tied until the third period when Cooley gave Arizona the lead on its second power play of the night, scoring off a wrister from the left circle at 9:38. Crouse made it 3-1 just 28 seconds later.

Severson’s second goal came with 1:57 remaining and an extra skater on in place of Merzlikins, but Columbus could get no closer.

The Coyotes visit Winnipeg on Saturday night.

