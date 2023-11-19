Coyotes can’t keep up with Jets in Saturday loss

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Kyle Connor, with his league-leading 14th goal, Josh Morrissey, Vladislav Namestnikov and Mason Appleton also scored for Winnipeg (10-5-2), which has won three in a row and six of its last seven. Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves.

With the win, the Jets concluded their five-game homestand with a 4-1-0 record.

Matt Dumba and Matias Maccelli scored goals for Arizona (8-7-2) and Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 4-2 lead 4:15 into the third period, converting a pass from Scheifele on a 2-on-1.

Appleton sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:30 remaining.

Connor scored 11:26 into the middle frame, taking a quick pass from Scheifele and scoring over Vejmelka’s right shoulder to put the Jets ahead 3-2.

Dumba knotted the score at 2-2 after deflecting a perfect pass from Travis Boyd past Brossoit at 6:08 of the second period.

The Jets rebounded from a 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals just 58 seconds apart in the opening frame.

Scheifele scored on a backhanded shot at the 17:04 mark to tie things up.

Namestnikov followed by beating Vejmelka to the puck behind the goal, then banking a shot into the vacated net off Arizona’s Lawson Crouse, who was in front.

Maccelli opened the scoring, converting a pass from J.J. Moser, who found Maccelli alone at the side of an empty net.

Morrissey’s first-period assist was the 200th of his NHL career, which makes him the third defenseman in franchise history to reach that milestone.

Coyotes host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Follow @AZSports