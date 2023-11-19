Close
Coyotes can't keep up with Jets in Saturday loss

Nov 18, 2023

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Kyle Connor, with his league-leading 14th goal, Josh Morrissey, Vladislav Namestnikov and Mason Appleton also scored for Winnipeg (10-5-2), which has won three in a row and six of its last seven. Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves.

With the win, the Jets concluded their five-game homestand with a 4-1-0 record.

Matt Dumba and Matias Maccelli scored goals for Arizona (8-7-2) and Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Morrissey gave Winnipeg a 4-2 lead 4:15 into the third period, converting a pass from Scheifele on a 2-on-1.

Appleton sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:30 remaining.

Connor scored 11:26 into the middle frame, taking a quick pass from Scheifele and scoring over Vejmelka’s right shoulder to put the Jets ahead 3-2.

Dumba knotted the score at 2-2 after deflecting a perfect pass from Travis Boyd past Brossoit at 6:08 of the second period.

The Jets rebounded from a 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals just 58 seconds apart in the opening frame.

Scheifele scored on a backhanded shot at the 17:04 mark to tie things up.

Namestnikov followed by beating Vejmelka to the puck behind the goal, then banking a shot into the vacated net off Arizona’s Lawson Crouse, who was in front.

Maccelli opened the scoring, converting a pass from J.J. Moser, who found Maccelli alone at the side of an empty net.

Morrissey’s first-period assist was the 200th of his NHL career, which makes him the third defenseman in franchise history to reach that milestone.

Coyotes host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

