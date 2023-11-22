Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant moves to No. 11 on NBA’s scoring list, passes Elvin Hayes

Nov 21, 2023, 8:11 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant passed Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes (27,313) for the eleventh spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in his 1,000th career game Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

Durant needed 14 points against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to move one step closer toward the top 10, and he reached that mark with a 6-for-6 first quarter.

The 35-year-old hit the milestone in classic KD fashion with a fall-away midrange jumper at the free-throw line over forward Jerami Grant.

Durant finished Tuesday’s 120-107 win with 31 points on 21 shots with nine assists. He hit both of his 3-point attempts and all three free throws.

Moses Malone is next on the list at 27,409 points with Carmelo Anthony ninth at 28,289.

“To be amongst the all-time greats, the guys who set the standard and made the NBA what it is today is an honor,” Duran told reporters postgame. “I mean, it’s a lot of games played, a lot of shots being put up and to be amongst the greatest of greats in this game is pretty cool. Just got to keep going.”

Durant is one of two active players in the top 20 along with LeBron James (38,995 entering Tuesday), who owns the top spot after capturing the record last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Durant has led the league in points five times throughout his career and entered Tuesday third in the NBA with 408 in 13 games (31.4 per contest). Seventeen seasons into his career, the 13-time All-Star continues to score at every level (52.8 % from the field, 49.2 % from deep).

Durant helped the Suns get out to a 34-21 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

He extended his streak of 25-point games to 13, a franchise record.

