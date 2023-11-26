Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Ingram, Coyotes shut out Golden Knights in Las Vegas

Nov 26, 2023, 8:47 AM

Connor Ingram...

Goaltender Connor Ingram #39 of the Arizona Coyotes in action during the NHL game at Mullett Arena on October 30, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. The Rangers defeated the Coyotes 3-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Connor Ingram made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, Clayton Keller broke a scoreless tie with 9:22 left and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Saturday night.

Lawson Crouse added an empty-net goal with 1:17 left, his 10th goal this month and of the season. He has scored in five of his past six games.

Ingram’s first NHL shutout was Feb. 15 against Tampa Bay.

“I think I saw everything today, which is huge in this league,” Ingram said. “If you see it most of the time, you’re going to stop it. (The defense) did a good job of boxing guys out and blocking pucks I didn’t see, so huge props to them.”

Logan Thompson made 16 saves for the Knights, who were shut out for the third time in six games. They were shut out only twice all of last season on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

RELATED STORIES

“Their D did a good job tonight because they shut us out, but I think if we had played the right way, we could’ve exposed them, put a lot more pressure on them,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Some of the guys we rely on offense are not willing to do that right now. As a result, the offense has dried up. Until they’re willing to get back to basics, I can’t sit here and tell you we’re going to come out of it tomorrow or the next day because there’s a certain way to play.”

Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak despite a number of players out of the lineup because of injuries.

“It’s a Stanley Cup champion team on the other side,” Coyotes coach André Tourigny said. “The way we played defensively, the way we managed the puck, the way we managed our game, that’s what we’ve been begging for for a while. That’s what we’re capable of. I’m not saying we’ll play 82 (games) like that, but that mindset we had, that’s what we need to copy and paste.”

This was the Coyotes’ lone away game in an eight-game stretch, almost the mirror opposite for the Knights. This was the Knights’ only game at home during a nine-game stretch. Vegas dropped to 8-2-1 at T-Mobile Arena, but this was the second home defeat in three games.

Neither team scored through the first two periods, though the Knights held a 20-10 advantage on shots on goal.

They had two particularly top opportunities to score late in the second. William Karlsson stole the puck at the blue line and had a one-on-one with Ingram, but shot wide. Then on a power play, Ivan Barbashev passed to Alex Pietrangelo in front of the goal that Ingram snared with his glove.

The Coyotes had their own good looks at the goal, none better than Alexander Kerfoot’s shot from the slot that Thompson sprawled to save.

But then Keller put the Coyotes on the scoreboard and well on their way to victory.

“It was a tight-checking game,” Keller said. “Not a lot of great looks. I think we did a good job of sticking with it, and it was nice to see it go in there.”

Up Next

The Coyotes host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night to open a five-game homestand.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

3 days ago

Blues Coyotes Hockey...

Associated Press

Coyotes allow 2 short-handed goals in high-scoring loss to Blues

The St. Louis Blues outlasted the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night after defense was optional in the desert.

4 days ago

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant attend a Diamondbacks games...

Dan Bickley

From D-backs to D-Book, there’s a lot to be thankful for

Dan Bickley is thankful for the Diamondbacks' World Series run, Devin Booker's imprint on Arizona and more this Thanksgiving.

4 days ago

Lawson Crouse, Arizona Coyotes...

Associated Press

Coyotes fail to capitalize on shots, fall to Kings at Mullett Arena

The Los Angeles Kings extended their season-opening road winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

6 days ago

Matt Dumba, Coyotes...

Associated Press

Coyotes can’t keep up with Jets in Saturday loss

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

8 days ago

Barrett Hayton...

Associated Press

Coyotes hold on to beat Blue Jackets, Logan Cooley scores go-ahead goal

Arizona Coyotes Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period of Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.

10 days ago

Ingram, Coyotes shut out Golden Knights in Las Vegas