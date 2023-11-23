Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes allow 2 short-handed goals in high-scoring loss to Blues

Nov 22, 2023, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

Blues Coyotes Hockey...

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) scores against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka during the first period during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE (AP) — Nick Leddy and Alexey Toropchenko had short-handed goals 33 seconds apart, Kevin Hayes broke a tie early in the third period and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 6-5 on Wednesday night.

After the teams split the first two meetings of the season, defense was optional in the desert for the third.

The teams combined for 10 goals in 22 minutes spanning the first and second periods. It was the third NHL game in 30 years to have five tying goals in the first 35 minutes and 23 players had at least a point.

“You score five goals it should be an easy win,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “That’s not the first time and that’s really disappointing.”

St. Louis chased goalie Karel Vejmelka with four goals before the midpoint of the second period. The Coyotes chased Jordan Binnington not long after that with their fifth.

Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues.

Arizona’s Lawson Crouse scored his ninth goal in 11 games this month. Michael Carcone had a goal and an assist.

RELATED STORIES

Nick Bjugstad, Jason Zucker and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Coyotes. Mattias Maccelli had two assists for points in his eighth straight home game to start the season, matching Igor Korolev’s team record set in 1995-96.

Both teams missed the net on some good early chances. A flurry of goals followed.

Schenn scored on a breakaway midway through the first period. Bjugstad tied it less than two minutes later and Parayko put the Blues up 2-1 less than two minutes after that.

Zucker tied it late in the period, getting enough of Carcone’s crossing pass to trickle the puck over the goal line.

The goals kept coming.

Crouse needed 22 seconds of the second period to put the Coyotes up 3-2.

Leddy tied with his short-handed goal after a slick deke and Toropchenko chased Vejmelka with his shorty on a shot from the left circle.

Then it was Arizona’s turn.

Carcone scored on a wrister that was initially rule no goal — video replay showed it went in — and Schmaltz chased Binnington 1:01 later with another wrister.

Thomas tied it again midway through the period on rebound and Hayes put the Blues up 6-5 on a breakaway early in the third.

“We’re giving up too many grade-A chances,” Bjugstad said. “It’s not anything on the goalies. When they (the opponent) are getting chances, those seem to be good opportunities.”

Somehow, no one scored over the final 15:47, capping a bizarre night in the desert.

The Coyotes are next at Vegas on Saturday night.

Arizona Coyotes

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant attend a Diamondbacks games...

Dan Bickley

From D-backs to D-Book, there’s a lot to be thankful for

Dan Bickley is thankful for the Diamondbacks' World Series run, Devin Booker's imprint on Arizona and more this Thanksgiving.

11 hours ago

Lawson Crouse, Arizona Coyotes...

Associated Press

Coyotes fail to capitalize on shots, fall to Kings at Mullett Arena

The Los Angeles Kings extended their season-opening road winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

2 days ago

Matt Dumba, Coyotes...

Associated Press

Coyotes can’t keep up with Jets in Saturday loss

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

4 days ago

Barrett Hayton...

Associated Press

Coyotes hold on to beat Blue Jackets, Logan Cooley scores go-ahead goal

Arizona Coyotes Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period of Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.

6 days ago

Jason Zucker...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes’ Xavier Gutierrez says team performance contributed to new TV agreement

The Coyotes and Scripps Sports reached an agreement that allows more households to find games on channel 61, DirecTV 61 and Cox channel 95.

6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes goalie, Scripps Sports TV channel...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes changing over-the-air channels starting Monday

The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday they are changing channels for the second time in less than two months.

7 days ago

Coyotes allow 2 short-handed goals in high-scoring loss to Blues