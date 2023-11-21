Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes fail to capitalize on shots, fall to Kings at Mullett Arena

Nov 20, 2023, 10:08 PM

Lawson Crouse, Arizona Coyotes...

TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 20: Phillip Danault #24 of the Los Angeles Kings shoots the puck past Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena on November 20, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Trevor Moore scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings extended their season-opening road winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault also scored and Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Kings, who are tied for the third-longest such streak in NHL history. Buffalo holds the record by winning its first 10 road games in 2006-07.

Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the Coyotes, who played their seventh home game of the season. Ingram is 6-2 in his eight starts this season.

The Kings are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games after sweeping the three-game season series against the Coyotes.

RELATED STORIES

Los Angeles, playing on the fifth anniversary of coach Todd McLellan’s hiring, scored the first three goals and is 8-0-1 when scoring first.

Los Angeles killed all six penalties, including a double minor on Adrian Kempe when the score was 3-1 midway through the third period. The Kings have not given up a power play goal in the last seven games and 26 penalty-kill situations.

Moore scored a short-handed goal at 3:36 of the first period. Danault picked up a pass that ricocheted off a Moore’s skate and returned it to Moore, who picked it up along the center side boards and beat Ingram with a wrist shot high to the glove side.

Kopitar made it 2-0 five minutes later when he took a nifty back-hand pass from Quinton Byfield and found an open side. Kopitar has four goals and six points in the last four games against the Coyotes.

Copley saved breakaways by Jason Zucker and Nick Schmaltz in the final nine minutes of the first period, and Crouse missed the net on a breakaway in the last minute.

Moore scored his second goal when he knocked down a Matias Maccelli pass right in front of the net and beat Ingram with a wrist shot at 15:31 of the second period.

Copley lost his shutout in the final 65 seconds of the second period, when he stopped a shot by Crouse but couldn’t control it.

Coyotes host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Arizona Coyotes

Matt Dumba, Coyotes...

Associated Press

Coyotes can’t keep up with Jets in Saturday loss

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

2 days ago

Barrett Hayton...

Associated Press

Coyotes hold on to beat Blue Jackets, Logan Cooley scores go-ahead goal

Arizona Coyotes Logan Cooley and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period of Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets.

4 days ago

Jason Zucker...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes’ Xavier Gutierrez says team performance contributed to new TV agreement

The Coyotes and Scripps Sports reached an agreement that allows more households to find games on channel 61, DirecTV 61 and Cox channel 95.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes goalie, Scripps Sports TV channel...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes changing over-the-air channels starting Monday

The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday they are changing channels for the second time in less than two months.

5 days ago

Karel Vejmelka...

Associated Press

Coyotes lose to Stars in overtime after Matt Duchene’s game-winner

Matt Duchene scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

6 days ago

Michael Carcone...

Associated Press

Coyotes come back twice in high-scoring victory at Predators

Michael Carcone scored two goals to lead the Coyotes to a come-from-behind victory over the Predators on Saturday night.

9 days ago

Coyotes fail to capitalize on shots, fall to Kings at Mullett Arena