The Arizona Cardinals trailed 31-8 early in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but quarterback Kyler Murray remained in the game until the final play.

“He was staying in the game, very adamant about staying in the game,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday.

Sunday was Murray’s third game back from injury and his first in which the Cardinals were not competitive. Arizona led 8-7 after a quarter before Los Angeles scored 30 unanswered points.

Murray completed 27-of-45 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown, although he only rushed once for two yards.

Gannon said Murray and the entire team needed to be more consistent, “whether that’s technique-driven, whether that’s decision-making, whether that’s fundamentals, whether that’s for him making sure we are on the same page as an entire offense because he holds the keys to that.”

Murray and the Cardinals have five more games on the schedule and are in position for the second overall pick. Gannon said he is not focused on the future of Murray but what he can get out of him this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he is staying positive after losing to the Rams. pic.twitter.com/m89wPF9LmW — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) November 27, 2023

“Knowing the player he is, knowing he is coming back from a major knee injury, I’m making sure he feels comfortable and we’re evaluating what he feels comfortable with the offense and making sure he gets more productive with that and seeing what he likes as we move forward to try to win games,” Gannon said.

As for the entire team, Gannon said he saw his group playing hard all game without any tapering off. He wanted to see more energy and enthusiasm on the sideline and addressed that with the team afterward.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By