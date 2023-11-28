Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game in Toronto against the Raptors due to a right foot contusion.

Durant was initially a late addition to the injury report and did not play on Friday in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He was questionable, as he was for Sunday’s victory versus the New York Knicks. How Durant responded to his normal individual pregame workout in New York determined whether he would play or not, and the decision was made he would sit again.

Head coach Frank Vogel said postgame on Sunday that Durant is “close,” per azcentral’s Duane Rankin. That plus the court time at Madison Square Garden suggests Durant is not going to miss many more games because of his foot.

Durant is off to a phenomenal start to the season, averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 4.0 turnovers and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 52.2% at 3-point range. He played in the first 15 games of the season.

Guard Grayson Allen is questionable after an illness forced him to be a late scratch on Sunday. Allen has been one of the Suns’ most important contributors this season, starting in all 16 games he has played and posting 11.9 points a night with a 47.5% knockdown rate on 3-pointers.

A new addition to the list was forward Nassir Little, who was ruled out for personal reasons. Little has averaged 21 minutes per game over the last five contests and has contributed 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during this stretch.

Little went back to Phoenix for the birth of his daughter, according to Rankin.

Bradley Beal (back) remains out.

The Raptors will be playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Suns after facing the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The 5:30 p.m. tip off begins with pregame coverage you can hear at 4:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

