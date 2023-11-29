Close
Coyotes’ Michael Carcone scores twice, Connor Ingram stellar in win over Lightning

Nov 28, 2023, 9:53 PM | Updated: 9:56 pm

Goaltender Connor Ingram #39 of the Arizona Coyotes attempts to make a save during the third period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena on November 20, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE (AP) — Michael Carcone scored twice, Connor Ingram stopped 30 shots in his second straight strong performance and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Coyotes beat reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas 2-0 on Saturday and backed it up with another strong performance against the Lightning, who raised the Cup twice in the last four years.

Ingram was sharp against one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams after stopping 34 shots against Vegas. He also had his second assist this season and Travis Boyd scored his first goal of the season.

Brayden Point scored and Jonas Johansson had 22 saves for the Lightning, who have lost two straight following a five-game point streak.

The teams’ first meeting of the season got testy early, when Boyd and Tampa Bay’s Tanner Jeannot dropped the gloves.

Carcone scored six seconds after they headed off the ice, beating Johansson through traffic from top of the right circle.

Ingram was sharp during a Tampa Bay power play midway through the second period and had an assist on the goal by Boyd, who slipped a shot from the right circle past Johansson’s glove.

The Lightning picked up the offensive pressure after that.

Ingram stuffed Jeannot on a shot from point-blank range and did the same to Michael Eyssimont a few minutes later. Arizona’s goalie had no chance when a defensive breakdown led to a 2-on-1, finished by Point on a pass from Nikita Kucherov late in the second period.

The Coyotes turned up the pressure early in the third period and Carcone cashed in, using some nifty stickhandling to beat Johansson from just outside the crease.

The Coyotes host Colorado on Thursday.

