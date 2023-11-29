Kevin Durant is set to return to the lineup on Wednesday for the Phoenix Suns at they take on the Toronto Raptors north of the border.

The Suns’ superstar has been dealing with a right-foot soreness for the past three games. In his last game, the Nov. 22 game at Footprint Center against the Golden State Warriors, Durant played 34 minutes and dropped 32 points on 14 shots. He has played more than 34 minutes in 13 of 15 games played this year.

Durant is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 52.2% at 3-point range.

Phoenix will be without Grayson Allen, however, who is out with an illness.

A new addition to the list was forward Nassir Little, who was ruled out for personal reasons. Little is back in the Valley for the birth of his daughter, according to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin.

Little has averaged 21 minutes per game over the last five games and has scored 9.6 points and added 3.8 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Bradley Beal (lower back) is still out.

The 5:30 p.m. tip off begins with pregame coverage you can hear at 4:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

