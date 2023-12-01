Devin Booker will be out with an ankle injury on Friday as the NBA defending champion Denver Nuggets visit Footprint Center, the team said at shootaround.

Booker was previously listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain suffered in a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. He suffered the injury Wednesday during the third quarter when he inadvertently stepped on a Toronto player’s foot and appeared to roll his ankle. He stayed on the bench for about eight minutes before returning to the game later in the third.

Joining Booker on the injury report are Damion Lee (knee) and Bradley Beal (back), both of whom are out against Denver.

It’s the eighth straight game Beal will miss. He’s played in just three games this season, averaging 17.3 points in 28.7 minutes.

Nassir Little (personal) and Grayson Allen (illness) both missed Wednesday’s game against Toronto. Little was back in Phoenix for the birth of his child.

As for Denver, starting point guard Jamal Murray finds himself on the injury report after rolling his ankle on Wednesday night at home against the Houston Rockets. He is questionable for the game as is starting forward and former Arizona Wildcat Aaron Gordon (heel).

Catch the Suns as they take on the Nuggets at 8 p.m. on Friday on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

