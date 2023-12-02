Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Kevin Durant moves to No. 10 on NBA’s scoring list, passes Moses Malone

Dec 1, 2023, 9:22 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to climb up the all-time scoring list.

With his 17th point on Friday against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center, he moved past former No. 1 overall pick Moses Malone for No. 10 on the all-time list.

Durant made a layup with 50.1 seconds left in the first half to push past Malone.

Durant finished 8-for-25 from the field with a 3-pointer and 13-for-13 from the line for 30 points.

RELATED STORIES

“I just think that the raw shot-making throughout his career has just been ridiculous,” Suns head coach Frank Vogel said of Durant before the game. “Obviously he has the ability to get to his spots off the bounce and moves really well without the basketball, but the shot making at his height and his release point makes it almost impossible to highly contest many of his looks.”

Kevin Durant on the all-time scoring list

9. Carmelo Anthony, 28,289

10. Kevin Durant, 27,423

11. Moses Malone, 27,409

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2007 has significantly fewer games played (1,003) than the rest of the top 10, with the exceptions of Michael Jordan (No. 5 overall, 1,072 games played) and Wilt Chamberlain (No. 7, 1,045 games). Every other player has more than 1,200 games played.

The 35-year-old Durant has the highest 3-point percentage (38.6%) of any player in the top 10 as well, coming into the game. He also has the highest free-throw percentage (88.6%) of any player in the top 10.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns arrives before facing the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Are...

Arizona Sports

Suns guard Devin Booker out with ankle injury for Nuggets game

Devin Booker will be out with an ankle injury on Friday as the NBA defending champion Denver Nuggets visit Footprint Center.

11 hours ago

Kevin Durant in Suns-Lakers...

Arizona Sports

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule, bracket: Suns get Lakers in quarters

Here's a schedule of the Phoenix Suns' path in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament and a bracket of the teams that made it.

14 hours ago

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns...

Aaron Schmidt

The Ringer: Devin Booker has become volume distributor on Suns

Amid a rocky start to the 2023-24 season for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker as point guard has propelled the team back to its winning ways.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: The Suns have to protect Devin Booker from himself

Bickley Blast: The Suns have to protect Devin Booker from himself. Video/Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA

2 days ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns battles against O.G. Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors during ...

Associated Press

Suns can’t complete comeback against Raptors as offense sputters

Kevin Durant scored 11 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for Phoenix after missing two games because of a sore foot.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns goes to the basket Agustin Dennis Schroder #17 of the Toronto R...

Arizona Sports

Suns guard Devin Booker suffers right leg injury vs. Raptors

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker suffered an injury to his lower right leg early in the third quarter against the Raptors on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Suns’ Kevin Durant moves to No. 10 on NBA’s scoring list, passes Moses Malone