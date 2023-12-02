Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to climb up the all-time scoring list.

With his 17th point on Friday against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center, he moved past former No. 1 overall pick Moses Malone for No. 10 on the all-time list.

Durant made a layup with 50.1 seconds left in the first half to push past Malone.

Durant finished 8-for-25 from the field with a 3-pointer and 13-for-13 from the line for 30 points.

“I just think that the raw shot-making throughout his career has just been ridiculous,” Suns head coach Frank Vogel said of Durant before the game. “Obviously he has the ability to get to his spots off the bounce and moves really well without the basketball, but the shot making at his height and his release point makes it almost impossible to highly contest many of his looks.”

Kevin Durant on the all-time scoring list

9. Carmelo Anthony, 28,289

10. Kevin Durant, 27,423

11. Moses Malone, 27,409

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2007 has significantly fewer games played (1,003) than the rest of the top 10, with the exceptions of Michael Jordan (No. 5 overall, 1,072 games played) and Wilt Chamberlain (No. 7, 1,045 games). Every other player has more than 1,200 games played.

The 35-year-old Durant has the highest 3-point percentage (38.6%) of any player in the top 10 as well, coming into the game. He also has the highest free-throw percentage (88.6%) of any player in the top 10.