The Arizona Coyotes won’t have center Travis Boyd available for “weeks” due to an upper-body injury, head coach Andre Tourigny told reporters on Saturday.

Boyd suffered the injury on a hit during Thursday’s win against the Colorado Avalanche, a game in which he scored a goal in the second period. The 30-year-old produced four points in his last six games played.

Coyotes Head Coach Andre Tourigny provides an injury update on forward Travis Boyd and previews tonight’s match-up vs. the St. Louis Blues pic.twitter.com/RHRixAKdwi — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) December 2, 2023

“He was playing really good hockey for us,” Tourigny said. “I have a lot of good things to say about him. He changed his role from last year and over the last two years, he played a lot on the top six and this year he had to play bottom six and be very responsible defensively and he was an example. We were joking a lot when talking about ‘coach Boyd’ and he was so textbook on his positioning and on everything defensively.”

Tourigny said he told Boyd he needed to find him more ice time during morning skate before the Avalanche game.

Boyd is in his third season with Arizona and played all 82 games last year. He has eight points in 16 contests to start 2023-24.

Arizona recalled forward Ryan McGregor as an emergency recall from the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday.

The Coyotes take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Tempe. They have a three-game winning streak going.

The game will air on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2.

