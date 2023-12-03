Close
Coyotes’ Travis Boyd out ‘weeks’ with injury after hot stretch

Dec 2, 2023, 5:22 PM

Travis Boyd...

Travis Boyd #72 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on April 03, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Coyotes won’t have center Travis Boyd available for “weeks” due to an upper-body injury, head coach Andre Tourigny told reporters on Saturday.

Boyd suffered the injury on a hit during Thursday’s win against the Colorado Avalanche, a game in which he scored a goal in the second period. The 30-year-old produced four points in his last six games played.

“He was playing really good hockey for us,” Tourigny said. “I have a lot of good things to say about him. He changed his role from last year and over the last two years, he played a lot on the top six and this year he had to play bottom six and be very responsible defensively and he was an example. We were joking a lot when talking about ‘coach Boyd’ and he was so textbook on his positioning and on everything defensively.”

Tourigny said he told Boyd he needed to find him more ice time during morning skate before the Avalanche game.

Boyd is in his third season with Arizona and played all 82 games last year. He has eight points in 16 contests to start 2023-24.

Arizona recalled forward Ryan McGregor as an emergency recall from the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday.

The Coyotes take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Tempe. They have a three-game winning streak going.

The game will air on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2. 

